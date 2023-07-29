Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

