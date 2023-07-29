Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $228.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

