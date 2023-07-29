United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

