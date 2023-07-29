Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 195,934 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

