Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,980,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after acquiring an additional 442,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,444,000 after purchasing an additional 666,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

