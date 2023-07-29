Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

