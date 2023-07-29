Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1,313.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 623,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,207,518. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

