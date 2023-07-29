Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

