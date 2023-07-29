Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.