Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after buying an additional 121,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $896,658.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

