Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.25

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 290315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Yelp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,095. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

