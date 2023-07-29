Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.69 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,595,760 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

