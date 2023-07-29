Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.