2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $22.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 181.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

2seventy bio Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 60.95% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

