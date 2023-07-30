2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $7.82 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 60.95% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

