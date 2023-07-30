30,400 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

BNL stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

