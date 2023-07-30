8,867 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

