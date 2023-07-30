AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,277,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,031.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKUFF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.