AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,277,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,031.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SKUFF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AB SKF (publ)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.