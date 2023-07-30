AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.21

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 33154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

