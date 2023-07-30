AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.