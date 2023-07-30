Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AKR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.