Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.07 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,763. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

