Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 291.49% and a negative net margin of 1,014.32%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.