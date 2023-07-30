Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Adeia Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.19. Adeia has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $7,540,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $234,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Stories

