ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $0.51 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

