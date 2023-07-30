Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.12 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

