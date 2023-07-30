Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEGXF opened at $8.12 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

