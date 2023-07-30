AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $153.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.45.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $132.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,107,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $91,395,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

