AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Purchases $50,010.56 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.3 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

