AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Director Morris A. Davis Purchases 4,772 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

