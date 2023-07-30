AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABSSF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

