AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

