AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.82% from the stock’s current price.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

