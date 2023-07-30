AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

BOS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

