Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

AGI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

