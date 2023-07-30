Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

