Alera Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

