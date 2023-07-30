Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

