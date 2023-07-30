Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.00 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -135.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

