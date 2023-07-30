Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

