Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

