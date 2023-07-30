Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.