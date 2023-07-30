Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.50 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APYRF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of APYRF opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

