Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

ALBKY opened at $0.43 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

