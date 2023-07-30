Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $26,785.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

