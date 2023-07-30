Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.