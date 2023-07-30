Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

