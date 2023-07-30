Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

