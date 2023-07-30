Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

