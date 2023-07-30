Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 588,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 105.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

